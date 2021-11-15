Nord Stream 2 Launch Does Not Mean Decrease in Gas Transit Via Belarus - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The launch of the Nord Stream 2 project does not mean that there will be a decrease in gas transit via Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No it does not mean it," Peskov told reporters when asked a relevant question.

On Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the European Union needs to think about the transit of Russian gas via Belarus before imposing new sanctions against Minsk.

When commenting on the issue, Peskov said that there may be emotional decisions, and Russia hopes this will not happen.

"Contacts between the two presidents are constant. In this regard, all necessary information is exchanged," Peskov said.