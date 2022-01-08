(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The launch of Nord Stream 2 is not related to politics and is in line with the wishes the German people, the Social Democratic Party's general secretary Kevin Kuehnert said in an interview to Reuters published on Saturday, adding that the only thing that delays the final start are legal permits.

"Nord Stream 2 is, so to say, nearly connected to the grid, with only the lack of legal permits hindering the final start of operations," Kuehnert said, adding that the launch of the Gazprom pipeline is not linked to political controversies between Berlin and Moscow.