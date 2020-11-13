UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Operator Looking Into Ways To Complete Pipeline Construction - Gazprom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Nord Stream 2 Operator Looking Into Ways to Complete Pipeline Construction - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the pipeline for delivering Russian gas to Europe, is currently studying different steps it could take to finish the construction of the pipeline, Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday in a new report.

"The company is looking into different scenarios for completing the gas pipeline construction. Work on onshore sites was finished in Germany and is in the completion phase in Russia," Gazprom said.

