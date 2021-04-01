Nord Stream 2 Operator Says 95% of Pipeline Complete

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe is 95 percent complete, as 2,339 kilometers (1,453 miles) of pipes have been laid, pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe is 95 percent complete, as 2,339 kilometers (1,453 miles) of pipes have been laid, pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG said on Thursday.

"As of March 31, 2,339 kilometers out of 2,460 kilometers, or 95 percent of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, have been laid. Around 121 kilometers (5 percent) of the total length of the gas pipeline are yet to be laid," Nord Stream 2 AG said.