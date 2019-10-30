UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Operator Says To Start Pipe Laying Near Denmark Soon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:35 PM

Nord Stream 2 Operator Says to Start Pipe Laying Near Denmark Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 project, has laid more than 2,100 kilometers (1,300 miles) of the gas pipeline to date and will begin preparatory work and pipe laying near Denmark in the coming weeks, the company said Wednesday.

It said Nord Stream 2 AG obtained the permit to build Nord Stream 2 in the Danish exclusive economic zone southeast of Bornholm Island.

The construction permit was issued by the Danish Energy Agency and covers a section of the pipeline route 147 kilometers long.

"Preparatory work... as well as pipe laying, will begin in the coming weeks... To date, more than 2,100 kilometers of two pipeline legs has already been laid. Pipe laying has been completed in the waters of Russia, Finland and Sweden, as well as mostly in the waters of Germany. Work on both onshore sections is nearing completion," Nord Stream 2 AG said.

