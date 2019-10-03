(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The operator of Nord Stream 2 a pipeline expected to bring gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea believes that there is a good chance a construction permit from Denmark will be secured, the head of Austrian oil and gas company OMV, Rainer Seele, said Thursday.

Seele told reporters on the sidelines of a gas forum in St. Petersburg that he was certain there was no need to discuss alternative routes for the pipeline.

OMV is one of the companies that have a financing agreement with Nord Stream 2 AG.