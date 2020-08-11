Nord Stream 2 Participants Intend to Complete Project - Lavrov After Talks With Maas

Participants in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project intend to complete it despite threat of US sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday after talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas

The pipeline, which is currently under construction, is expected to bring Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

"Participants in Nord Stream 2, including Russian and German participants, as well as others, intend for the project to be completed and my understanding is that it will be done in the near future," Lavrov said.