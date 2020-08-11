UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 Participants Intend To Complete Project - Lavrov After Talks With Maas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:13 PM

Nord Stream 2 Participants Intend to Complete Project - Lavrov After Talks With Maas

Participants in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project intend to complete it despite threat of US sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday after talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Participants in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project intend to complete it despite threat of US sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday after talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

The pipeline, which is currently under construction, is expected to bring Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

"Participants in Nord Stream 2, including Russian and German participants, as well as others, intend for the project to be completed and my understanding is that it will be done in the near future," Lavrov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

10 seconds ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.