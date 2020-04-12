Nord Stream 2 Pipe To Be Completed, Currently Lacking 5% Of Investment - Russia's Novak
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Mere 5 percent of the total investment are left to go for the Nord Stream 2 gas project to be completed, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.
"It is a commercial project carried out by several global companies.
Given that immense, colossal funds have already been invested and only a little more is left ” about 5 percent of the total cost of the project and investments ” I think that this project will undoubtedly be implemented," Novak told the Rossiya-1 channel.