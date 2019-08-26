Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 75% Complete - Operator

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 75 percent complete, project operator Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 75 percent complete, project operator Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement Monday.

"A total of 1,855 kilometers of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline were laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea in the waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden and Germany.

This is about 75 percent of the total length of the two legs. Thus, Nord Stream 2 AG proceeded to laying the final quarter of the pipeline," it said.

"Construction of both legs of the pipeline has been completed in the waters of Germany and Finland. Pipe laying is continuing in the territorial waters of Russia. Construction work on coastal sections in Germany and Russia is at an advanced stage," it said.