Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Start Operating, Albeit With Delay - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be put into service despite Allseas' refusal to complete pipe laying over Washington's sanctions, there will be a delay, but Russia has the necessary capacities to implement the project anyway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The company has made a decision to stop work amid US sanctions, which we see as illegal. This decision will obviously shift the commissioning date to the right, but will not obstruct it. We hope that the project will be put into service, although with a delay, we have necessary capacities, as we have already said," Peskov told reporters.