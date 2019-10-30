UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Project Has Political Component - German Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:35 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project has a political component, the issue of Ukrainian gas transit must have a future, German Cabinet spokesperson Steffen Seibert said Wednesday, commenting on Denmark's decision on the project.

Denmark's Energy Agency (DEA) announced earlier in the day that it had issued a permit for the construction of Nord Stream 2 leg in Danish waters.

"We always mentioned the presence of a political component in Nord Stream-2, and repeatedly said that gas transit through Ukraine should have a future," Seibert said at a news briefing.

"In this regard, we continue to support the work of the European Commission in trilateral negotiations with Russia and Ukraine to continue gas transit," he added.

