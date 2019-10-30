Nord Stream 2 Project Has Political Component - German Cabinet
Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:35 PM
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project has a political component, the issue of Ukrainian gas transit must have a future, German Cabinet spokesperson Steffen Seibert said Wednesday, commenting on Denmark's decision on the project
Denmark's Energy Agency (DEA) announced earlier in the day that it had issued a permit for the construction of Nord Stream 2 leg in Danish waters.
"We always mentioned the presence of a political component in Nord Stream-2, and repeatedly said that gas transit through Ukraine should have a future," Seibert said at a news briefing.
"In this regard, we continue to support the work of the European Commission in trilateral negotiations with Russia and Ukraine to continue gas transit," he added.