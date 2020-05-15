Nord Stream 2 Says EU Gas Directive Discriminatory As German Watchdog Refuses Derogation

The rejection of Nord Stream 2 request to have the pipeline stretch in Germany exempted from the EU Gas Directive shows the discriminatory nature of the regulations, the company said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The rejection of Nord Stream 2 request to have the pipeline stretch in Germany exempted from the EU Gas Directive shows the discriminatory nature of the regulations, the company said Friday.

Germany's Federal Network Agency (BNA) has rejected the derogation request and said that the pipeline would be "subject to German regulatory requirements and European rules on unbundling, network access and cost regulation" since it was not physically completed by May 23, 2019.

Nord Stream 2 AG does not rule out appealing BNA's decision in German courts.

The situation with the Gas Directive will not prevent the pipeline from being fully laid down, the company said.