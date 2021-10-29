Nord Stream 2 Second String To Be Filled With Gas By Year End - OMV CEO
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The second string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be filled with gas by the end of the year, Alfred Stern, the CEO of Austria's OMV, said on Friday.
"The project company (Nord Stream 2 AG) ... aims at filing the second string with gas by the end of the year and made a relevant announcement," Stern said at a press conference.