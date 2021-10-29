Nord Stream 2 Second String to Be Filled With Gas by Year End - OMV CEO

The second string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be filled with gas by the end of the year, Alfred Stern, the CEO of Austria's OMV, said on Friday

"The project company (Nord Stream 2 AG) ... aims at filing the second string with gas by the end of the year and made a relevant announcement," Stern said at a press conference.