Nord Stream 2 Second String To Be Filled With Gas By Year End - OMV CEO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Nord Stream 2 Second String to Be Filled With Gas by Year End - OMV CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The second string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be filled with gas by the end of the year, Alfred Stern, the CEO of Austria's OMV, said on Friday.

"The project company (Nord Stream 2 AG) ... aims at filing the second string with gas by the end of the year and made a relevant announcement," Stern said at a press conference.

