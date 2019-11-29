UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Supplies Depend On Demand For Russian Gas In Europe, Not On Ukraine -Gazprom

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The volume of Russian supplies through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will depend on the demand for Russian gas in Europe, and not on agreements with Ukraine, Alexey Miroshnichenko, head of Russian energy giant Gazprom's foreign economic department, said Friday.

"Regarding volumes of gas pumped through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, it will depend on many circumstances, not only on the date of commissioning. The key issue will be the demand for Russian natural gas on the European gas market, regardless of whether or not an agreement was reached on Russian gas transit through Ukraine," he said.

