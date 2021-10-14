(@ChaudhryMAli88)

From the technical point of view, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is ready to be launched in the coming days but certification is needed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) From the technical point of view, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is ready to be launched in the coming days but certification is needed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"In the coming days, the operation of it can be launched, but in this case Nord stream 2 AG needs to receive certification and that will depend on the German watchdog and others," Novak said a panel at the Russian Energy Week, currently held in Moscow.

The commercial supplies via the pipeline can be launched once the certification is approved, the prime minister added.