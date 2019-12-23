Nord Stream 2 to Be Completed Despite US Sanctions - Russian Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed despite US sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Allseas, the Swiss company that is laying down the pipes, has already suspended its work.

"As for Nord Stream 2, I think everyone understands that we will of course finish it. And there is no doubt about that, there is very little left to complete," the prime minister told reporters.

According to Medvedev, Russia's Gazprom has alternative variants of "how it all can be laid down."

"Well, it may take a little longer, it is no big deal. It is still a matter of months, a month more, a month less, several months more. This is no disaster, especially since we agreed on gas transit with Ukraine," Medvedev said.

Regarding the latest agreement with Ukraine on the transit of Russian gas, the prime minister said that the relevant tariff was "humane" despite Kiev's attempts to "hike" it.

"If they had given us [too high] a tariff, we would not have agreed on this with them," Medvedev said.