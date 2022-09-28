Nord Stream Pipe Leaks May Destroy Undersea Pipelines - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Leaks discovered in three of the four Nord Stream strings may cause irreversible damage to the pipelines, German daily Tagesspiegel reported Wednesday.

The newspaper cited German government sources as saying that saltwater that had been pouring in through gashes in the gas pipelines since Monday could corrode them beyond repair.

Germany, Denmark and Sweden have been investigating a sudden drop in pressure on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines under the Baltic Sea, with evidence suggesting an act of sabotage that could only be carried out by a state actor.

Motives remain unclear.

The German government has ordered to tighten maritime security around critical offshore infrastructure, such as floating LNG terminals and undersea communication cables, the Tagesspiegel reported.

Russia may reportedly lose billions of Euros if the pipelines it used to pump natural gas to Europe remain out of order. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected suggestions that Russia had blown up the pipelines as "absurd" and urged the EU to negotiate a solution with Moscow.