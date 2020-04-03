Nord Stream Pipeline to Continue Pumping Contracted Gas Uninterrupted Amid COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

The Nord Stream gas pipeline will not have its operations disrupted by the COVID-19 restrictions thanks to highly automated systems and will deliver all volumes of contracted gas safely, the operator company, Nord Stream AG, said on Friday

"The Nord Stream pipeline system was designed and constructed in accordance with modern standards, which means that all safety functions are fully automated and the pipeline can be operated securely by minimum personnel," the company said in a press release.

Nord Stream AG said it had introduced comprehensive stay-at-home regulations for its personnel, but a "minimum number of people" have been kept at the headquarters in the Swiss city of Zug and the landfalls in Germany and Russia "to ensure that reliable operations continue.

According to the press release, the company pledges to ensure "the safe delivery of contracted gas volumes."

Nord Stream is a 760-mile twin pipeline system running from Russia directly to Europe via the Baltic Sea, crossing the exclusive economic zones of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany, as well as the territorial waters of Russia, Denmark and Germany. The pipeline can transport a combined total of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year to businesses and households in the European Union for at least 50 years.