Nord Stream Pumped Record 59.2Bcm Of Gas In 2021, Unchanged Y/Y - Project's Operator

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Gas transportation via the Nord Stream pipeline amounted to 59.2 billion cubic meters in 2021, repeating the previous year's record, the gas pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Gas transportation via the Nord Stream pipeline amounted to 59.2 billion cubic meters in 2021, repeating the previous year's record, the gas pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said.

"In 2021, 59.

2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas were transported through the Nord Stream Pipeline to consumers in Europe. Consequently, the pipeline has been loaded at 2020 levels - the historically highest mark since the start of operations," the company said in a statement.

