Nord Stream Remained Main Supply Route Of Russian Gas To Europe In Q4 2020 - EU Report

The Nord Stream gas pipeline retained its position as the main route for Russian gas supplies to the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the European Commission's latest report on the European gas market

Over the past year, the volume of gas supplies transited via the Nord Stream route increased by 1.4 percent and amounted to 52 billion cubic meters (bcm, 1.8 trillion cubic feet), the quarterly report said.

"As a result, in Q4 2020 Nord Stream remained the main supply route of Russian gas to Europe, as its share reached 37% of the total Russian pipeline gas imports to the EU, up from 34% a year earlier," the European Commission said.

The Ukrainian transit route occupied the second place with its share in the Russian pipeline gas supplies seeing a year-on-year decrease from 43 percent to 34 percent, and the Belarusian one came in third having a share of 25 percent up, which is one percentage up from the fourth quarter of 2019.

"The share of Turk Stream was still lower, around 4% in Q4 2020. In 2020 a little bit more than 5 bcm of natural gas was transited through Turk Stream. This route is expected to have bigger importance as of 2021, as after the inauguration of the interconnector between Bulgaria and Serbia, the Balkan countries will increasingly be supplied through Turk Stream (in February 2021 its share reached 8% within the total Russian pipeline gas imports in the EU)," the report added.

In general, over the given period, the Nord Stream route accounted for 18 percent of the total net extra-EU gas imports, the Ukrainian route for 16 percent, and the Belarusian transit for 12 percent.

