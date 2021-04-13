UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream Row Won't Impact 'tremendous' Ties With Germany: US Defense Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Nord Stream row won't impact 'tremendous' ties with Germany: US defense secretary

The United States will not allow a dispute over the controversial Nord Stream gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany to harm ties with Berlin, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States will not allow a dispute over the controversial Nord Stream gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany to harm ties with Berlin, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday.

"We've expressed our opposition to this deal and the influence it will actually give Russia. But we're not going to let that issue get in the way of a tremendous relationship that we have with the country of Germany," he said during a visit to Berlin.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Visit Germany Berlin Nord Austin United States Gas Opposition

Recent Stories

India teams are temporarily leading Pakistan and B ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Always Responds to Threats But Never Poses ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Duterte Discussed Sputnik V Vaccine Deliver ..

3 minutes ago

Singapore stocks close 0.44 pct higher

3 minutes ago

BP pills may cause skin cancers in elderly

3 minutes ago

Implementation on PM's Ramazan package worth Rs7.8 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.