Nord Stream Shut Down Indefinitely Due to Engine Malfunction - Gazprom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it had received a warning from Russian technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor about a malfunction of the only remaining working engine for the Nord Stream pipeline, and it was was completely shut down until the issues were eliminated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it had received a warning from Russian technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor about a malfunction of the only remaining working engine for the Nord Stream pipeline, and it was was completely shut down until the issues were eliminated.

"Until the issues on the operation of the equipment are eliminated, the transport of gas via the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been completely stopped," the company said.

According to Gazprom, an oil leak was was identified during maintenance work at the Trent 60 gas compressor unit (GPA No. 24) of the Portovaya compressor station, carried out jointly with representatives of Siemens. Oil was found on equipment that is part of the engine. The oil leak detection report was also signed by representatives of Siemens.

Gazprom sent a letter to Siemens about the identified malfunctions and the need to eliminate them, the Russian company said.