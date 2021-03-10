UrduPoint.com
Nornickel Says Repaid $1.98Bln Fine For Damage From 2020 Oil Spill In Russia's Norilsk

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:21 PM

Nornickel Says Repaid $1.98Bln Fine for Damage From 2020 Oil Spill in Russia's Norilsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russia's Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, which is affiliated with the Nornickel mining giant, has made all the necessary 146.2 billion ruble payments ($1.98 billion) to compensate for the damage from the 2020 oil spill in the northern city of Norilsk, Nornickel said on Wednesday.

In early February, a court in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region ruled to fine the energy company 146.2 billion rubles for the 2020 oil spill in Norilsk, partially upholding the Federal environmental oversight agency Rosprirodnadzor's 148 billion rubles claim.

"Nornickel provided the funds for the payment to its subsidiary. Compensation for damage to water bodies in the amount of 145,492,562,907.96 rubles was allocated to the federal budget. Compensation for soil damage in the amount of 684,904,320 rubles ” to the income of the municipality ” the city of Norilsk," the company said in a press release.

The Norilsk incident took place last May, when some 21,000 tonnes of diesel fuel leaked from a thermal power plant of the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, contaminating two rivers and surrounding soil. It was initially believed that the spill had been caused by the melting of permafrost that supports the faulty power plant's fuel tank in motion. A criminal case was launched into the incident.

Russia's environmental watchdog opened a probe and estimated the damage at 148 billion rubles. Nornickel disagreed with the amount and conducted an own probe which estimated the damage at seven times less than that.

