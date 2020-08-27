UrduPoint.com
North Carolina Files Lawsuit To Block Offshore Drilling - Attorney General's Office

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) North Carolina filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to prevent oil and gas drilling off the US state's coast, the attorney general's office said in a statement.

"Attorney General Josh Stein today filed a lawsuit in Federal court to block the federal government's decision to override North Carolina's objections to seismic exploration for oil and gas off the state's coast," the release said.

Seismic testing uses powerful airguns that blast sounds at the ocean floor repeatedly for months at a time, harming marine and coastal resources with potential significant impacts on the fishing and tourism industries, the release said.

"Protecting our state's beautiful natural resources - and the critical economic benefits they bring to our state - is one of the most important mandates of my job. North Carolinians have made their views crystal clear: We do not want drilling off our coast. I am going to court to fight on their behalf," Stein said in the release.

The federal government's override of North Carolina's objections would open the way for a proposal by WesternGeco to move towards gaining permission to conduct seismic exploration, the release said. North Carolina objected to this proposal as inconsistent with the state's coastal management program, it said.

