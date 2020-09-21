UrduPoint.com
North China Port City Sees 19 Mln Cross Border E-commerce Orders In Jan-Aug

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The north Chinese port city of Tianjin saw over 19 million foreign trade orders via cross-border e-commerce in the first eight months, according to the municipal commission of commerce.

Tianjin had 855,200 export orders during the period, with sales volume reaching 26.57 million yuan, said the commission.

Local authorities said the municipality will implement more facilitation measures and create diversified customs clearance models to develop cross-border e-commerce.

