North China Port Sees Robust Growth In Container Throughput

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:18 PM

The port of Tianjin, a major link in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, saw its container throughput rise 8.1 percent year on year in 2019, according to the Tianjin Port Group Co., Ltd. Friday

The port handled 17.3 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) last year thanks to Tianjin's participation in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development to foster regional growth since 2015.

The port handled 17.

3 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) last year thanks to Tianjin's participation in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development to foster regional growth since 2015.

Since four rail-sea freight routes were launched, Tianjin has also seen a year-on-year rise of 15.2 percent considering its volume of rail-sea transport last year. The city also lowers freight transport costs to offer both faster and cheaper transport services.

