North Dakota Sues US Federal Govt for Lost Oil Leases, Revenue - State AG

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Republican-run state of North Dakota is suing the US federal government for canceling oil and gas lease auctions that have already cost it some $80 million in revenue and potentially billions of Dollars in the future, State Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said on Thursday.

"I have taken this action to protect North Dakota's economy, the jobs of our hard-working citizens, and North Dakota's rights to control its own natural resources," Stenehjem said in a statement.

North Dakota is the second-largest oil-producing state in the country. The cancellation of its March and June oil drilling auctions by the federal government's Bureau of Land Management and Department of the Interior will cost over $80 million in lost revenues "that could grow into billions in the coming months," the statement added.

The North Dakota action follows a ruling by a federal judge in Louisiana who last month froze the Biden administration's pause on oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters.

That judge's order granted a preliminary injunction to Louisiana and 12 other states that sued Democratic President Biden and the Interior Department over the leasing freeze, a key element of the White House's effort to address climate change.

"I welcome and support the Louisiana federal district court's decision, and I look forward to defending North Dakota's vital interests in its natural resources and continuing to put the pressure on the Federal government to do the right thing for our state," Stenehjem said.

Democratic lawmakers aligned to President Joe Biden voted in the House of Representatives on June 25 to get rid of his predecessor Donald Trump's liberal emission ruling on the methane greenhouse gas that they said was destructive to the environment. Twelve rival House Republicans from Trump's party joined Democrats in that vote.

The Trump-era regulation rescinded standards aimed at limiting methane emissions from oil and gas production, processing, transmission and storage. The Trump rule also abolished limits for substances called volatile organic compounds from oil and gas transmission and storage.