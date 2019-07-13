UrduPoint.com
North Korean High-Ranked Diplomat On Way To Moscow For Cooperation Talks - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 07:30 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) North Korea's Vice Minister of External Economic Affairs, Ri Kwang Geun, left for Moscow to discuss bilateral cooperation with Russian officials, the Russian embassy in North Korea said on Saturday.

"In line with the agreements reached during the June 7 meeting between the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economy and science and technology cooperation in Pyongyang, Vice Minister of External Economic Affairs Ri Kwang Geun flew to Moscow on July 13 to discuss the pressing issues of bilateral cooperation," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

At their meeting June, Russian Far East Minister Alexander Kozlov and North Korean External Economic Affairs Minister Kim Yong Jae, both co-chairing the intergovernmental commission, discussed the development of bilateral trade relations.

