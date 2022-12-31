UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Draft Budget For Next Year Submitted For Approval - KCNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 10:10 AM

North Korea's Draft Budget for Next Year Submitted for Approval - KCNA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) North Korea's Political Bureau has accepted the draft state budget for 2023 during the 6th Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reports.

The meeting was held on Friday and was chaired by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, KCNA said on Saturday.

The Political Bureau heard and worked out proposals for amendments and additions to the draft resolution of the 6th plenum of the 8th Central Committee of WPK and developed a draft resolution, according to KCNA.

The Political Bureau also "heard and checked" the draft state budget for 2023 and decided to submit it for approval by the plenum, KCNA said.

A number of measures to stimulate the development of key sectors of North Korea's economy and other issues were also discussed during the Friday meeting.

The 6th Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) kicked off on December 26. Kim Jong Un presented a report during the second-day sitting of the plenary meeting, outlining Pyongyang's new goals for strengthening the country's defense in 2023 against the background of escalation on the Korean peninsula.

