(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The Japanese government said the projectiles fired by North Korea on Friday had not reached the island nation's exclusive economic zone.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said North Korea had fired two unidentified projectiles from its eastern Tongchon area in the Kangwon province. The projectiles flew in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

"It has been confirmed that the missiles did not reach Japan's territory or the exclusive economic zone.

Currently, there is no threat to Japan's security," the Japanese government said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Friday's launch is the sixth projectile launch by North Korea since July 25. The country previously fired what the JCS called a short-range ballistic missile last Saturday. However, Pyongyang said on Sunday that it had tested a "new weapon system."

Notably, the UN Security Council has prohibited North Korea from developing its ballistic missile program.