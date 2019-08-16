UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea's Projectiles Fail To Reach Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone - Tokyo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:20 AM

North Korea's Projectiles Fail to Reach Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The Japanese government said the projectiles fired by North Korea on Friday had not reached the island nation's exclusive economic zone.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said North Korea had fired two unidentified projectiles from its eastern Tongchon area in the Kangwon province. The projectiles flew in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

"It has been confirmed that the missiles did not reach Japan's territory or the exclusive economic zone.

Currently, there is no threat to Japan's security," the Japanese government said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Friday's launch is the sixth projectile launch by North Korea since July 25. The country previously fired what the JCS called a short-range ballistic missile last Saturday. However, Pyongyang said on Sunday that it had tested a "new weapon system."

Notably, the UN Security Council has prohibited North Korea from developing its ballistic missile program.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Pyongyang Japan North Korea July Sunday From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

6 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

6 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

7 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

7 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

7 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.