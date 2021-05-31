UrduPoint.com
Northeast China Customs Returns 28 Tonnes Of Imported Solid Waste

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:13 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Customs in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, has shipped back 28 tonnes of solid waste imported from overseas to where it originated, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Declared as polypropylene granules, the garbage was intercepted during an inspection at the customs. It mostly consisted of plastic bottle fragments and construction waste, which were identified as solid waste.

China started barring all solid waste imports from Jan. 1, with the dumping, stacking and disposal of waste products from overseas on Chinese territory also banned.

The country began importing solid waste as a source of raw materials in the 1980s, and for years it has been the world's largest importer. With growing public awareness of environmental protection and the country's transition to greener economic growth, China started phasing out imports of solid waste in 2017.

