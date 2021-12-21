Norway And Sweden Oil Firms Merge In 12 Bn Euro Deal
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:18 PM
Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Norwegian oil company Aker BP said Tuesday it would acquire Sweden's Lundin Energy's oil and gas activities in a merger valued at 125 billion Norwegian kroner ($13.9 billion, 12.3 billion Euros).
The company will be the largest of its kind "focused purely on the Norwegian Continental Shelf," the companies said in a statement, creating a new heavyweight after Norway's state-owned energy giant Equinor.