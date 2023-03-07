UrduPoint.com

Norway Cannot Fully Replace Russian Gas Export Volumes For Europe - Equinor Executive

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Norway cannot fully replace Russian gas export volumes for Europe after Russian gas stopped flowing there, Equinor Senior Vice President Eirik Warness told Sputnik on Monday.

"No, not at all," Warness said on the margins of the CERAWeek annual energy conference when asked if Norwegian gas can replace Russian supplies to Europe.

Norway became the leading gas supplier to Europe after the conflict in Ukraine prompted the collective West to disrupt Russian gas supplies to the region.

