Norway Cuts Interest Rates Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:35 PM

Norway cuts interest rates again

Norway's central bank said Friday it was cutting its key interest rate for the second time in just a week, by 0.75 points to 0.25 percent, to try to stem the impact of the coronavirus and falling oil prices

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):Norway's central bank said Friday it was cutting its key interest rate for the second time in just a week, by 0.75 points to 0.25 percent, to try to stem the impact of the coronavirus and falling oil prices.

The move comes just one week after the bank announced a surprise cut of 0.5 points.

"Norges Bank will continually consider measures to ensure that the policy rate passes through to money market rates... (it) does not rule out a further rate cut," it said in a statement.

