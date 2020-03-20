Norway cuts interest rates again

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Norway's central bank said Friday it was cutting its key interest rate for the second time in just a week, by 0.75 points to 0.25 percent, to try to stem the impact of the coronavirus and falling oil prices

The move comes just one week after the bank announced a surprise cut of 0.5 points.

"Norges Bank will continually consider measures to ensure that the policy rate passes through to money market rates... (it) does not rule out a further rate cut," it said in a statement.