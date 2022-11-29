UrduPoint.com

Norway Delays Announcement Of 26th Oil Licensing Round For Shelf Development - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Norway Delays Announcement of 26th Oil Licensing Round for Shelf Development - Reports

Norway's authorities have decided not to hold the 26th oil licensing round for the right to develop the country's continental shelf during the current parliamentary term, which ends in 2025, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Norway's authorities have decided not to hold the 26th oil licensing round for the right to develop the country's continental shelf during the current parliamentary term, which ends in 2025, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday.

The decision not to hold the next round was reached by the government and the opposition in the course of negotiations on the draft budget, the report said.

In mid-October, the new Norwegian cabinet's political program revealed that the government intended to maintain the practice of issuing licenses for oil exploration and development of the Norwegian continental shelf. At the same time, the new cabinet aimed to cooperate with industry representatives to reduce harmful emissions associated with shelf development by 50% by 2030.

The Socialist Left Party has criticized this decision, calling for a reduction in development of the Norwegian shelf.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Norway Oil Same Government Cabinet Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

Designating Russia State Sponsor of Terror Would H ..

Designating Russia State Sponsor of Terror Would Hamper US Support to Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Lawmaker Suggests Expelling Chinese Diplomats A ..

UK Lawmaker Suggests Expelling Chinese Diplomats After Journalist Assault in Sha ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Calls on US to Behave in Accordance With In ..

Russia Calls on US to Behave in Accordance With International Law in Syria - Env ..

3 minutes ago
 McCarthy Says Doesn't Support Blank Check for Ukra ..

McCarthy Says Doesn't Support Blank Check for Ukraine, Wants to Ensure Funds Use ..

3 minutes ago
 China's Ambassador Accuses London of Slander Over ..

China's Ambassador Accuses London of Slander Over Incident With BBC Journalist

3 minutes ago
 China Accuses UK of Interfering in Internal Affair ..

China Accuses UK of Interfering in Internal Affairs After Criticism of Anti-COVI ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.