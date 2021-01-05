Norway first to over 50% electric in 2020 new car sales: industry group

(@FahadShabbir)

In 2020, Norway became the first country in the world where electrics cars accounted for more than 50 percent of new cars registered, according to figures published Tuesday by an industry group

Oslo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :In 2020, Norway became the first country in the world where electrics cars accounted for more than 50 percent of new cars registered, according to figures published Tuesday by an industry group.

According to Opplysningsradet for Veitrafikken (Information Council for Road Traffic), electric vehicles accounted for 54.3 percent of the new car market last year, up from 42.4 percent a year earlier.