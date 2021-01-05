UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway First To Reach 50% Electric In New Car Sales

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:26 PM

Norway first to reach 50% electric in new car sales

Norway has become the first country in the world where electric cars account for more than half of new registrations, according to figures published Tuesday by an industry group

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Norway has become the first country in the world where electric cars account for more than half of new registrations, according to figures published Tuesday by an industry group.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic delaying the release of several new models, electric vehicles accounted for 54.3 percent of the new car market last year, up from 42.4 percent a year earlier, according to Opplysningsradet for Veitrafikken (OFV, "Information Council for Road Traffic").

In December, electric car sales set a monthly record in Norway accounting for 66.7 percent of new sales, the numbers boosted by the arrival of new models, OFV said.

"This is an extremely positive trend", Christina Bu, secretary general of the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association, said.

Bu, who told AFP that Norway was the first country to break the overall 50 percent threshold, added that the country is "almost on track to meet the 2025 targets."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Norway Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Traffic December Market From Industry

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law on regulating donations

55 seconds ago

Saudi-Emirati Housing Council holds 3rd meeting

1 minute ago

NA-221 Tharparkar-I bye-election on Feb 21

5 minutes ago

KP Govt approves upgradation of THQ hospital Basha ..

5 minutes ago

MNA expresses grief over Kalsoom Parveen demise

5 minutes ago

Lockdowns keep European equities confined

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.