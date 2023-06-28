Norway Greenlights 19 Offshore Oil, Gas Projects Worth Over $18Bln

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Norwegian government said on Wednesday that it has given permission for the implementation of 19 oil and gas projects on the country's continental shelf, with the investments totaling over 200 billion Norwegian kroner ($18.5 billion).

"Nineteen oil and gas projects on the Norwegian continental shelf have received the green light. The total investment is over 200 billion Norwegian kroner.

Projects include new developments and further development of existing fields and investments in enhanced oil recovery projects at existing fields," the government said.

Norway's economic growth in 2022 was mainly driven by an increase in service activities incidental to oil and gas. The country earned a record 1.5 trillion kroner in revenue from the industry last year after the European Union imposed sanctions against Russian energy supplies over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.