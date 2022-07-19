Norway keen to promote relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan, Per Albert Ilsaas here on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Norway were enjoying excellent relations, which needed to be further promoted, especially on economic fronts.

The ambassador was talking to Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail during a call on meeting, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

The federal minister exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and highlighted Pakistan's friendly relations with Norway. He said both the countries enjoy admirable bilateral relations.

The minister shared about the economic policies and priorities of the present government for sustainable and inclusive growth.

He extended full support and cooperation of the present government to enhance the economic relations between both the countries, the statement added.