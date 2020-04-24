UrduPoint.com
Norway Poised To Move Marine Border Further South In Barents Sea Over Eco-Safety

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Norwegian government said in a press release on Friday that it would consider shifting its border in the Barents sea southward with the purpose of ensuring safe continuation of oil drilling and other economic activities with minimized potential harm to marine ecosystems.

"Today, the Government presented its revised management plans for Norway's sea areas - the Barents Sea-Lofoten area, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea and Skagerrak. One management measure that is being introduced is a shift of the boundary for oil and gas activities in the Barents Sea south to the line where ice is found on average on 15 % of the days in April," the press release read.

According to Prime Minister Erna Solberg, as quoted in the text, the shift is designed to "safeguard the environment while also providing a framework for fisheries, shipping, petroleum activities and other important industries."

The move is necessitated by the fact that climate change makes the marginal ice zone and species in the Barents Sea more vulnerable to external pressures such as oil spills, Minister of Climate and Environment Sveinung Rotevatn was quoted in the press release as saying.

Norway considers the northern part of the Barents Sea to be the richest and biologically most productive ocean area in the Arctic.

