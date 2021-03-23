Norway Prevents Sale of Rolls-Royce Engine Factory to Russian Transport Equipment Company

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Norwegian government decided to block the selling of the Bergen Engines factory, a part of UK's Rolls-Royce holding, to Russia's Transmashholding (TMH), citing national security concerns, Norway's Justice Minister Monica Mæland said on Tuesday.

In early February, TMH said that it would purchase the Bergen Engines factory, which produces gas and diesel engines, from the Rolls-Royce Group.

"It is important to prevent the sale of Bergen Engines to the company controlled by the country which we do not have security cooperation with," Mæland said, as quoted by Norwegian media E24.

The Bergen Engines company has metalworking and assembly facilities in Norway, a high-precise casting workshop, a repair shop and an engineering bureau, as well as the net of service centers in seven countries.