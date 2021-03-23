UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Prevents Sale Of Rolls-Royce Engine Factory To Russian Transport Equipment Company

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Norway Prevents Sale of Rolls-Royce Engine Factory to Russian Transport Equipment Company

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Norwegian government decided to block the selling of the Bergen Engines factory, a part of UK's Rolls-Royce holding, to Russia's Transmashholding (TMH), citing national security concerns, Norway's Justice Minister Monica Mæland said on Tuesday.

In early February, TMH said that it would purchase the Bergen Engines factory, which produces gas and diesel engines, from the Rolls-Royce Group.

"It is important to prevent the sale of Bergen Engines to the company controlled by the country which we do not have security cooperation with," Mæland said, as quoted by Norwegian media E24.

The Bergen Engines company has metalworking and assembly facilities in Norway, a high-precise casting workshop, a repair shop and an engineering bureau, as well as the net of service centers in seven countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Norway Company Sale Bergen United Kingdom February Gas Media From Government

Recent Stories

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

27 minutes ago

Experts stress need for collaborative national mea ..

27 minutes ago

103,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

33 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

33 minutes ago

DEWA organises virtual Sustainability Leadership C ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy celebrates Pakistan Day with traditi ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.