Norway Reports 3% Decrease in Liquid Hydrocarbon Output in November

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The production of liquid hydrocarbons in Norway in November decreased 3% month-on-month, equivalent to 62,000 barrels per day, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Tuesday.

"Preliminary production figures for November 2021 show an average daily production of 1,999,000 barrels of oil, NGL and condensate," NPD said, adding that the figure is 6.7% below forecast.

In October, the output totaled 2.06 million barrels per day.

Output of oil in November totaled 1.7 million barrels per day, which is 5.1% below forecast and 4.9% less than in October, the NPD said.

Output of natural gas liquids in November totaled 257,000 barrels per day, and output of condensate 13,000 barrels per day. Norway's total gas output in November was 337.9 million cubic meters per day, which was 2.2% above forecast.

Norway is among the world's top seven oil exporters.