Norway Reports 6.3% Increase in Liquid Hydrocarbon Output in October

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The production of liquid hydrocarbons in Norway in October rose 6.3% month-on-month, the equivalent of 115,000 barrels per day, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Tuesday.

"Preliminary production figures for October 2022 show an average daily production of 1 950 000 barrels of oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate," the NPD statement read.

In September, the output totaled 1.835 million barrels per day.

The NPD noted, however, that the October figure was 8.9% below the organization's forecast.

"Average daily liquids production in October was: 1 745 000 barrels of oil, 187 000 barrels of NGL and 19 000 barrels of condensate," the NPD statement read.

Norway is one of the world's top seven oil exporters.