Norway slashes key rate to record low zero percent

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):Norway on Thursday cut its key interest rate for the third time in under two months, slashing it a quarter of a point to a record low zero percent, but said further cuts were unlikely for the foreseeable future.

"The policy rate will most likely remain at today's level for some time ahead," governor Oystein Olsen said.

Asked whether he would consider taking the rate into negative territory, he replied: "Nothing is ruled out." "But we don't envisage making further policy rate cuts" in the current circumstances, he added.

The coronavirus crisis has dealt a heavy blow to the Norwegian economy, doubly hard hit with plunging oil prices.

Norway is Western Europe's biggest oil and gas producer.

The central bank said it expected gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink by 5.

2 percent this year.

"The reason behind this decision is that activity in the Norwegian economy has fallen sharply because of the coronavirus pandemic and there is a lot of uncertainty about future developments," Olsen said.

"Low rates cannot protect the Norwegian economy from experiencing serious consequences, but they can soften the setback and reduce the risk that unemployment will remain at a high level," he said.

On May 5, official statistics showed 14.6 percent of Norway's workforce was out of a job.

Thursday's rate cut surprised most economists. It was the third decrease since mid-March, when the key rate stood at 1.50 percent.

The Norwegian government has meanwhile generously tapped the country's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, to shore up the economy in the crisis.