Norway wants to further enhance business relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas on Thursday said that his country country wanted to further enhance business relations with Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said that both the countries had the potential to increase bilateral trade and do more business together.

A delegation of ICCI led by President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visited the residence of Per Albert Ilsaas and discussed matters to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in business and investment fields, said a press release.

Ambassador of Norway said that that supporting the business communities of both countries to engage in trade and economic relations was a key priority of his embassy.

He said that a Norwegian enterprise had already signed an agreement to invest in solar and hydropower generation in Pakistan.

He said that Norway wanted to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in many areas including investment, shipping, climate change, renewable energy, and higher education.

He assured that his embassy would cooperate with the business community in taking bilateral business relations to higher levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan and Norway were enjoying cordial relations that should be transformed into thriving trade and economic relations.

He said that the current level of bilateral trade was quite nominal given the actual potential of both countries.

He said that Pakistan was facing energy problems and urged Norway to make more investments in Pakistan’s renewable and hydropower sectors to generate cheap energy.

He also urged the Embassy of Norway to cooperate in enhancing business linkages between the two countries.

Senior Vice President ICCI, Faad Waheed highlighted the potential of cooperation in the blue economy between Pakistan and Norway.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI said that Pakistan and Norway have the potential to enhance cooperation in the tourism sector and urged to accelerate efforts to realize it.