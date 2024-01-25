Open Menu

Norway Wants To Further Enhance Business Relations With Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Norway wants to further enhance business relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas on Thursday said that his country country wanted to further enhance business relations with Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said that both the countries had the potential to increase bilateral trade and do more business together.

A delegation of ICCI led by President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visited the residence of Per Albert Ilsaas and discussed matters to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in business and investment fields, said a press release.

Ambassador of Norway said that that supporting the business communities of both countries to engage in trade and economic relations was a key priority of his embassy.

He said that a Norwegian enterprise had already signed an agreement to invest in solar and hydropower generation in Pakistan.

He said that Norway wanted to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in many areas including investment, shipping, climate change, renewable energy, and higher education.

He assured that his embassy would cooperate with the business community in taking bilateral business relations to higher levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan and Norway were enjoying cordial relations that should be transformed into thriving trade and economic relations.

He said that the current level of bilateral trade was quite nominal given the actual potential of both countries.

He said that Pakistan was facing energy problems and urged Norway to make more investments in Pakistan’s renewable and hydropower sectors to generate cheap energy.

He also urged the Embassy of Norway to cooperate in enhancing business linkages between the two countries.

Senior Vice President ICCI, Faad Waheed highlighted the potential of cooperation in the blue economy between Pakistan and Norway.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI said that Pakistan and Norway have the potential to enhance cooperation in the tourism sector and urged to accelerate efforts to realize it.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Education Norway Enterprise Chamber Commerce Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Po ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..

1 hour ago
 realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

1 hour ago
 USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Co ..

USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..

2 hours ago
 IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

2 hours ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

16 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

16 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business