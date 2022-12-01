UrduPoint.com

Norway Will Strive To Keep Gas Production At Maximum Level - Prime Minister

Published December 01, 2022

Norway Will Strive to Keep Gas Production at Maximum Level - Prime Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Norway will strive to keep gas production at its maximum level in the coming years in order to contribute to achieving stability on the energy market, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters.

"Norway is a gas supplier. But it is not in our interest to have high or unstable prices. We want to contribute to achieving stability and predictability. It is important for Norway that our partners do not suffer from the economic crisis... because then Norway will also suffer. The most important thing that Norway can do now is to increase gas production and be a strong, stable and reliable partner," Store, on a visit to Belrin, said after talks with the German chancellor.

"We have already increased exports by 8%, which is equivalent to 100 terawatt-hours coming to Europe and helping Europe fill its gas storage facilities," the Norwegian prime minister said.

He specified that Norway in total supplies Europe with 122 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

"This is about half of Germany's gas consumption. We will do our best to keep production at its maximum level over the next few years. We will continue to explore for gas at the Norwegian base within existing infrastructures to continue to fulfill this role," Store concluded.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.

