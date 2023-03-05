UrduPoint.com

Norway's 2024 State Budget Should Tale Into Account Ukraine Conflict - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Norway's 2024 State Budget Should Tale Into Account Ukraine Conflict - Prime Minister

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Norway's state budget for 2024 should take into account all the difficulties caused by the Ukraine conflict and provide assistance to the most vulnerable citizens and those in need, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian government started work on the 2024 budget. The discussion is set to last until August 2023.

"People's safety will be ensured in next year's budget. People's safety is what motivates us," Store was quoted by the NRK broadcaster as saying.

The prime minister specified that Norway was going through difficult times due to the Ukraine conflict and that the government must, therefore, ensure the well-being of those depending on state financial support. There is a need, in particular, to increase benefits for vulnerable groups, slow down price growth and deter the key interest rate after unexpectedly high inflation, Store added.

"The problems mean that the government will have to delay fulfilling some campaign promises," the Norwegian prime minister said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

In its new budget, Norway also plans to prioritize spending on the country's armed forces and Ukrainian refugees, media reported.

Many European countries, including Norway, faced high inflation in the last several years as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation was further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as the hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Budget Norway Price August Sunday Media All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates, inspects projects of ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates, inspects projects of TBHF in Kenya

9 minutes ago
 SCC approves its SIH policy recommendations

SCC approves its SIH policy recommendations

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism relaun ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism relaunches Dubai Carbon Calculator

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN ..

Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN Conference on the Least Devel ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children inaugurate ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children inaugurates new multi-use childcare vill ..

3 hours ago
 UN Member States reach agreement to protect ocean ..

UN Member States reach agreement to protect ocean life

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.