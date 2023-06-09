ISTANBUL, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Norway's annual inflation rate hit 6.7% in May, up from 6.4% in April, above market expectations, according to official figures released on Friday.

Among sub-items, the highest annual price change was seen in food and non-alcoholic beverage with 12.

7%, the country's statistical department said, adding that transport followed it with 7.5% and restaurants and hotels with 7.4%.

The country saw the highest inflation rate of 7.5% in October 2022.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 0.5% in May.