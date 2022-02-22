UrduPoint.com

Norway's Economy Entering New Phase, Experiencing Fiscal Policy Challenges - OECD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:50 PM

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) issued on Tuesday a biannual survey of the Norwegian economy, showing that the country is moving into a new phase of "tighter" fiscal policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) issued on Tuesday a biannual survey of the Norwegian economy, showing that the country is moving into a new phase of "tighter" fiscal policy.

"OECD stresses that the Norwegian economy has entered a new phase in which the fiscal policy space is tighter. New budgetary priorities will require cuts in other items. The survey also recommends measures to lift productivity and labour force participation," an OECD press release accompanying the report said.

The organization, which includes 38 of the world's wealthiest countries, went on to stress the importance of home affordability and the necessity of increasing the housing supply.

"On the one hand, there is a need to boost housing supply, mainly through lighter regulations. On the other hand, the tax system should be gradually adjusted to reduce the bias favouring established homeowners," according to the press release.

The Norwegian finance minister, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, said the country has reduced taxes on low and middle incomes, "slightly increasing levies on the wealthiest" within the redistributive tax system.

More Stories From Business

>