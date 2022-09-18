UrduPoint.com

Norway's Finance Ministry Forecasts Budget Deficit In 2023 Over Energy Crisis, Refugees

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Norway's Finance Ministry Forecasts Budget Deficit in 2023 Over Energy Crisis, Refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Norwegian finance ministry said on Sunday that the country is projected to run into fiscal deficit in 2023 due to soaring energy costs, inflows of Ukrainian refugees and inflation.

"In 2023, state budget expenditures will increase significantly in key areas. Although the state will also receive higher income next year, spending will increase more. Overall, next year we will need state budget funding in the amount of several tens of billions of kroner," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted that national insurance, reception of Ukrainian refugees, ongoing construction projects and the electricity subsidy scheme for households are largely responsible for increased state budget spending in 2023.

The finance ministry also pinned high expenditures on "growing prices, extraordinarily high electricity costs, the refugee situation."

On Friday, the Norwegian government presented a relief package, which includes loans and subsidies to reduce the impact of runaway electricity prices for businesses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Budget Sunday Government Refugee Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

13 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

22 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

22 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

23 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.