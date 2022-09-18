MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Norwegian finance ministry said on Sunday that the country is projected to run into fiscal deficit in 2023 due to soaring energy costs, inflows of Ukrainian refugees and inflation.

"In 2023, state budget expenditures will increase significantly in key areas. Although the state will also receive higher income next year, spending will increase more. Overall, next year we will need state budget funding in the amount of several tens of billions of kroner," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted that national insurance, reception of Ukrainian refugees, ongoing construction projects and the electricity subsidy scheme for households are largely responsible for increased state budget spending in 2023.

The finance ministry also pinned high expenditures on "growing prices, extraordinarily high electricity costs, the refugee situation."

On Friday, the Norwegian government presented a relief package, which includes loans and subsidies to reduce the impact of runaway electricity prices for businesses.